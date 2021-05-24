Croker back for Manly

Sea Eagles forward Lachlan Croker is back on deck in tonight’s NRL week two finals clash against the Roosters.

Many coach Des Hasler has confirmed to nrl.com that Croker is injury free and will feature in the sudden death match.

Croker was a late withdrawal last week against Melbourne with back tightness.

Karl Lawton moves to the interchange bench and Curtis Sironen drops out while Dylan Walker passed a head injury assessment last week and is in no doubt.

The Sea Eagles will be out for a win, having lost six of their past seven finals matches.

The Sea Eagles will meet the Roosters at 9:50 tonight.

In another week two finals match, the Eels face Panthers at 9:50pm tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.