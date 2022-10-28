Zimbabwe shocks Pakistan

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup Super-12 encounter.

An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129-8, chasing 131 to win.

Pakistan is now without a win after two games, with their first outing against India also ending in a tense defeat.

The result takes Zimbabwe third in Group Two behind India and South Africa, while Pakistan is in fifth.

In another match, Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over the Netherlands.

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs.