Women cricketers need right support: Lesianawai

One of the pioneers of competitive women’s cricket in the country, Joana Lesianawai is proud of how far the sport has come since she played for the national team in 2015.

So far more than six women’s teams from around the country are now competing in Cricket Fiji’s sanctioned tournaments.

Now working behind the scenes as a development officer, Lesianawai believes with continued support, female Fijian cricketers can do wonders.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a humble beginning from when we had three teams and we were just playing amongst our three teams. From three teams we went on to six teams. And now we have a lot of young players who are interested in playing cricket.”

The former national rep adds they need more competitions to take the sport to another level.

“Women there is a lot of raw talent, it is just to have more competition. The more competition they get the more they will improve their skills.”

Cricket Fiji is currently scouting women cricketers to be part of the national squad.

A final selection will be made at the end of Easter championship next month.