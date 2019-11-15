Winners to be based on ranking

If the 2020 to 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific is not held as planned, there is other alternate way of picking winners.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says the winners will be based on the ranking.

This is only if the international governing body, the ICC cancels the tournament completely.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote says they will wait on the directive from ICC.

“For our men, they were supposed to travel in September, that will most likely be postponed to next year but the ICC is still deciding whether they will postpone it next year or just go with the current rankings.”

At the moment, Cricket Fiji will not participate in any international competitions for the rest of this year.

But hopes once the restrictions are lifted they will pick up where they left off.