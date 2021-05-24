Home

Cricket

Win crucial for Netherlands

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 3:07 pm
Action from the Netherlands vs Ireland clash [Source: Twitter]

Netherlands will be aiming to get its T20 World Cup campaign back on track after losing its opening fixture.

The side is hoping to win its next match against Namibia to bolster its chances of qualifying to the next round.

The Netherlands were blown away by Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls and were only able to crawl to 106 against Ireland and were unable to conjure a comeback with the ball.

Being the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers from 2019 the expectations on Netherlands are high and will be looking towards veterans Ryan ten Doeschate and Roelof van der Merwe to bring their A-game.

Netherlands will play Namibia tonight at 10pm.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: ICC Cricket]

