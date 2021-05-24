Home

Cricket

West Indies unbeaten in Women's Cricket World Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 6:09 am
[Source: ICC/ TWITTER]

West Indies defeated defending ICC Women’s World Cup champions England by seven runs in Dunedin.

The defending champions missed six chances in the field, conceded 23 runs in wides, and then made a mess of chasing 226 for their second loss in as many games.

They were given hope by a ninth-wicket stand of 61 between Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone, only for Cross to be run out backing-up for 27.

That left nine to win and, one run later, number 11 Anya Shrubsole was bowled by Anisa Mohammed to give West Indies their first win over England at the World Cup.

In today’s match, New Zealand take on India at 1pm.

[Source: BBC Sport]

