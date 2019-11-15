West Indies on track to win against England

The West Indies side is now on track to winning the first cricket test against England.

This is after England lost five wickets for 30 runs late on the fourth day to leave West Indies as favourites to win the first Test in Southampton.

According to the BBC Zak Crawley’s 76, allied to 46 from Ben Stokes, looked to be batting England into a winning position.

Both fell in successive overs to begin the England slide as the tourists lifted themselves with the second new ball late in the day.

Pace bowler Alzarri Joseph removed Crawley and Jos Buttler after Jason Holder struck another blow in his battle with fellow captain and all-rounder Stokes.

Dom Bess survived being dropped and a tight lbw shout, only to be bowled by Shannon Gabriel, who had Ollie Pope play on four balls later.

Overall, England fell from 249-3 to 279-8, ultimately closing on 284-8 – a lead of 170.

[Source: BBC]