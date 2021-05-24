West Indies going all in against Australia

West Indies is heading into tonight’s match against Australia with nothing to lose in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.

Their fate in Group 1 was already sealed following losses to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the qualification is at stake for Australia, and a win should be enough to see them into the semi-finals.

The Aussies will be hoping that South Africa don’t beat England and pull off a big net run rate swing in the final Group 1 match later in the day.

But beating the eliminated West Indies is by no means a foregone conclusion for Aaron Finch and his side.

Australia will meet West Indies tonight at 10.

You can catch the highlights of this match on FBC Sports and FBC TV.