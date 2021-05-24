Cricket
West Indies going all in against Australia
November 6, 2021 3:25 pm
West Indies is heading into tonight’s match against Australia with nothing to lose in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.
Their fate in Group 1 was already sealed following losses to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile the qualification is at stake for Australia, and a win should be enough to see them into the semi-finals.
The Aussies will be hoping that South Africa don’t beat England and pull off a big net run rate swing in the final Group 1 match later in the day.
But beating the eliminated West Indies is by no means a foregone conclusion for Aaron Finch and his side.
Australia will meet West Indies tonight at 10.
You can catch the highlights of this match on FBC Sports and FBC TV.
