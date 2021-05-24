Home

West Indies going all in against Australia

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 3:25 pm

West Indies is heading into tonight’s match against Australia with nothing to lose in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.

Their fate in Group 1 was already sealed following losses to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the qualification is at stake for Australia, and a win should be enough to see them into the semi-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Aussies will be hoping that South Africa don’t beat England and pull off a big net run rate swing in the final Group 1 match later in the day.

But beating the eliminated West Indies is by no means a foregone conclusion for Aaron Finch and his side.

Australia will meet West Indies tonight at 10.

You can catch the highlights of this match on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

 

