West Indies face England in 2016 final rematch

England will begin their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against West Indies in Dubai tomorrow in a rematch of the 2016 final.

West Indies beat England in a last-over thriller five years ago, when Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four sixes in a row to seal victory.

England are now the top-ranked Twenty20 team and 50-over world champions.

In another game, Australia faces South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

These matches represent the start of the Super 12 phase, after a week of qualifying matches in which Scotland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Namibia progressed to the main draw.

