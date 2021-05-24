West Indies and Bangladesh out for first win

Both West Indies and Bangladesh are looking for their first win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies’ defense of their T20 World Cup title has got off to a rocky start.

The team is now bottom of the Group 1 table after two losses in two games.

Ahead of them is a hungry Bangladesh side, who has yet to register a win as well.

Another loss for either team will bring a premature end to their hopes of finishing in the top two of the group and progressing to the semi-finals.

These two teams will meet tonight at 10.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

