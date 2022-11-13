Weather talks dominate T20 final hype

[Source: T20WorldCup/Twitter]

Rain could very well affect tonight’s ICC World Cup T20 final between Pakistan and England.

The build-up to the final has been overshadowed by talk of the weather, with rain forecast for Sunday and the reserve day on Monday.

Sunday’s forecast has improved over recent days but there are still likely to be interruptions.

Every effort will be made to complete the match on Sunday, even if that requires playing a shortened match.

The minimum length contest is 10 overs per side.

If that is not possible then the match will be finished on Monday, continuing from the point reached rather than being restarted.

Organizers have also added more time to the scheduled hours in a bid to complete the match.

But if the match cannot be finished then Pakistan and England will share the trophy.

Tonight’s final will start at 8.

[Source: BBC Sport]