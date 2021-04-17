Warriors retain Easter Cricket title

Suva Warriors have retained the Easter Cricket Shield.

The Warriors side which is made up of players from the Police club defeated Suva Crusaders in the final at Albert Park in Suva yesterday by 38 runs.

Crusaders were chasing the score of 110 but they were all out with 72 runs this afternoon.

Former national rep and Warriors coach Taniela Naulivou says they had to dig deep after two losses in pool play.

‘I told the boys we have to play cricket see all the spectators outside they come they want to see who’s the real champion, it’s Suva against Suva, it’s like a Sukuna Bowl challenge, Army vs Police’.

Meanwhile, Ono-I-Lau will challenge Moce today for the Association Cup one pitch one while the national trials will be held on pitch two at Albert Park at 9am today.