Warner shines as Australia beat Sri Lanka

Australian batsman David Warner led the way as his team recorded its second successive win in Men’s T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka



Chasing 155 to win, opener Warner managed 65 runs from 42 balls.

When he was dismissed in the 15th over, Australia needed just 25 to win.

At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka’s 154-6 looked competitive on a slow pitch but their bowlers struggled for consistency, and Warner and Aaron Finch who posted 37 capitalized for Australia.

With their second win of the tournament, Australia go second in the Group 1 table with four points, only behind England who are ahead on net run rate.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa on Sunday while Australia’s next match will be against England on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.