Warm-up win for Black Caps

The Black Caps edged the Netherlands by six runs in their opening Twenty20 World Cup warm-up game.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 40.

Fellow all-rounder Jimmy Neesham hit 33, assisted well through the middle by Devon Conway (16) who was also taking the wicket-keeping gloves in this game, as the Kiwis posted 154-8 from their 20 overs.

Cricket fans can watch the daily highlights of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on FBC Sports Channel and FBC TV.

The tournament starts today with Oman and Papua New Guinea kicking off round 1 of the competition at 10pm.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]