Unbeaten century from Head sees Australia romp to ODI win over England

[Source: Reuters]

Travis Head scored a unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 77 as Australia successfully chased down a formidable 316-run target to beat England by seven wickets in the first of their five-match One Day International Series at Trent Bridge.

Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare after bowling England out for 315 in 49.4 overs.

It was a 13th successive ODI win for last year’s World Cup winners, and sixth in a row over England, despite being forced to field a depleted line-up because of illness in their camp and injury.

Head’s highest ODI score, coming off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes, was ably supported by Labuschagne, who earlier had also proven key in restricting England’s strong start to the contest.