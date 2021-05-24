Two teams through to Easter Cricket semifinals

Moce and Cicia have booked their semifinal spots in Cricket Fiji’s 2022 Easter Cup Tournament.

The team from Moce finished on top of pool two, however, Cica, Komo and Cricket Fiji Development were all tied with 11 points in second place.

A super-over was played yesterday to determine who joins Moce in the cup semifinal and Cicia came out on top meaning Komo and CF Development finishing third and fourth respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

The two team’s semifinal opponents are yet to be finalized as Lakeba and Nadi both have 10 points from pool one which means they’ll play a super-over tomorrow at 7:30am to determine who gets the first place and runner up from the group.

The first Cup semifinal is scheduled for 8am tomorrow at Albert Park in Suva with the main final at 2pm.