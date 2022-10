The Fiji women’s cricket team suffered its second loss in the Pacific Cup yesterday.

The Viti Ruve lost by a big margin to Papua New Guinea in the first match by 178 runs.

Viti Ruve also played Vanuatu the same day and lost by 78 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

The team is on a bye today and will face Samoa tomorrow at 10.30am followed by PNG again later in the day.

Only four teams are part of the Pacific Cup with the top finisher to be crowned the champion.