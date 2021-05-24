Home

Two from two for Scotland Cricket in T20

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 4:12 am
Scotland T20 Cricket team [Source: ICC/TWITTER]

Scotland looks good to qualify for the Super 12 stage in the T20 Cricket World Cup after recording it’s second win last night.

The side defeated Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in Al Amerat, Oman.

Scotland had earlier beaten Bangladesh in its opening match.

Richie Berrington hit 70 off 49 balls and Matt Cross 45 from 36

The Scottish are now top of Group B and will go through to the Super 12 if Oman defeats Bangladesh.

If Bangladesh wins than Scotland will have to defeat Oman on Friday.

