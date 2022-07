Twelve debutants for Pacific Cup

[File Photo]

Twelve debutants have been named in the Fiji women’s cricket team for the inaugural Pacific Cup.

The side will be led by veteran cricketer Ruci Kaiwai and assistaed by Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga.

The Pacific Cup will be held in Port Vila, Vanuatu in October.

Team List:

1. Ruci Kaiwai

2. Karalaini Vakuruivalu

3. Ateca Kainoco

4. Melaia Biu

5. Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga

6. Olivia Tavo

7. Talei Colati

8. Maevhanisi Erasito

9. Lagakali Lomani

10. Sulia Tuitoga

11. Volai Mataki

12. Kiera Amoe

13. Elizabeth Rokoro

14. Ana Gonerara