Cricket
Top seeds unbeaten in Women's Cricket
April 6, 2022 6:10 am
MOCE AND SUVA REMAIN UNBEATEN AFTER DAY ONE [SOURCE: CRICKET FIJI]
Top seeds Moce and Suva started their National Women’s Cricket tournament on a high with positive results after day one.
Moce edged Rotuma by four runs and later defeated Nadi Blue by 14 runs.
Suva thrashed newcomers Tailevu by 40 runs and overcame Nadi Green by nine wickets.
Article continues after advertisement
Ono-i-Lau also registered two wins after day one, defeating Nadi Green by seven wickets and won by 20 runs over Komo.
Rotuma, Tailevu, Nadi Blue and Serua recorded a win each with Tailevu North yet to taste victory.
Day two of the inaugural tournament continues at Albert Park in Suva.
Advertisement