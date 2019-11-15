Top players to be selected for 2021 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

The top players from the Fiji Secondary School Cricket tournament will be selected for the 2021 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Cricket Fiji Senior Development Officer Joeli Mateyawa says the Fiji Secondary Schools round-robin Cricket competition was part of their preparation for the Under-19 qualifiers.

“At the moment we are selecting more the 2 teams or three teams so we can send to the world cup qualifiers and have two teams to fill in the position for the players from the teams that will compete in 2021.”

Meanwhile, the secondary schools’ competition will continue next week.