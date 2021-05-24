Time draws closer on who will lift T20 trophy

Delivering on the biggest stage is where it really matters and New Zealand and Australia have done just that to set up an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final that few predicted.

Tomorrow’s showpiece at the Dubai International Stadium will see the world’s fourth-ranked side New Zealand take on the country ranked sixth, Australia.

It’s a fitting finale to decide who will lift the T20 World Cup trophy after a tournament of twists and turns, highs and lows, upsets and hammerings.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch told media yesterday that their clear plan was to win and he has confident in the current squad to be able to deliver the goods.

New Zealand takes on Australia tomorrow at 2am and you can watch the highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports.