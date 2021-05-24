Team need to show maturity says BCCI President

Board of Control of Cricket in India President and former captain Sourav Ganguly says the India Cricket team need to show a bit of maturity to claim the T20 World Cup trophy.

He says the team under Virat Kohli has all the talent to be considered a powerful contender for the World Cup.

Ganguly says the team need to go through a process to become champions and they need to focus on winning each game instead of targeting the title straight up.

India faces arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match next Sunday.

Tonight at 10pm, hosts Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the World Cup.

The tournament starts today with Oman and Papua New Guinea kicking off round 1 of the competition at 10pm.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.

[Source: Times of India]