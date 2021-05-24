Home

Cricket

Team need to show maturity says BCCI President

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 10:39 am
The India cricket team during one of their training sessions [Source: Twitter]

Board of Control of Cricket in India President and former captain Sourav Ganguly says the India Cricket team need to show a bit of maturity to claim the T20 World Cup trophy.

He says the team under Virat Kohli has all the talent to be considered a powerful contender for the World Cup.

Ganguly says the team need to go through a process to become champions and they need to focus on winning each game instead of targeting the title straight up.

Article continues after advertisement

India faces arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match next Sunday.

Tonight at 10pm, hosts Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the World Cup.

You can watch the daily highlights of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on FBC Sports Channel and FBC TV.

The tournament starts today with Oman and Papua New Guinea kicking off round 1 of the competition at 10pm.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.

[Source: Times of India]

