Taylor encourages students to take up cricket

[ICC Ambassador Ross Taylor at Nadi Sangam SKM College]

Western students hosted the historic T20 World Cup Trophy tour at the Nadi Sangam SKM College yesterday.

This is the first time in history that Fiji is part of the ICC trophy tour.

The first destination on the visit for ICC Ambassador and former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor was Nadi Sangam SKM College.

Article continues after advertisement



[ICC Ambassador and former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor at Nadi Sangam SKM College]



Taylor encouraged students to explore cricket as a sport of choice.

“I can remember watching all the Hong Kong 7s and seeing Serevi going out there and winning games for Fiji, but here we are talking about cricket.”

Shalveen Pillay, the coach of the SSKMC cricket team, is optimistic that changes like this will alter how the nation views this sport.

“Our intention is to also create awareness so that the other secondary schools can also prepare their cricket squad. This year we only have schools from Nadi.”

Fiji was selected as one of the 13 countries to host the trophy in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Our national team will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Pacific Qualifier for 2024 in Vanuatu next week.