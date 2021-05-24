T20 World Cup semi-finals confirmed

The top four teams for the Men’s T20 World Cup semifinals have been confirmed after the games last night and this morning.

England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia will battle for the finals spots.

The Black Caps will face England at 2am on Thursday in the first semifinal while Pakistan and Australia clash at the same time on Friday.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Black Caps bowler Adam Milne says England will be formidable even in the absence of injured opener Jason Roy.

Milne says New Zealand are aware of England’s strong white-ball record in recent years but backed themselves to do well against any opposition.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.