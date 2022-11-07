T20 World Cup semi-finals confirmed

[Source: T20 World Cup]

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finalists are now confirmed following the culmination of the Super 12 phase last night.

New Zealand will play Pakistan in the first semi-final on Wednesday while India faces England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Yesterday’s triple-header began with a shock loss for South Africa to the Netherlands while Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal their semi-final spot.

New Zealand and England sealed their places after Saturday’s matches.

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 clash last night to book its top four spot.