Cricket

T20 World Cup champ bowled out for 55

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 7:36 am
[Source:BBC SPORT]

Defending Men’s T20 World Cup champion, West Indies, were bowled out by England for just 55 runs.

England made a stunning start to their campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In a near-perfect bowling performance, England humiliated the defending champions by dismissing them in 14.2 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

Although England lost four wickets as they attempted to wrap up victory and increase their net run-rate in Group 1 of the Super 12s, it was still a statement opening win from the world’s top-ranked side and one of the tournament favorites.

England who is bidding to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups will face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and Australia in Dubai next Sunday.

In another match this morning, Australia held their nerve to chase 119 and beat South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

[Source:BBC Sport]

 

 

