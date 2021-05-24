Home

T20 final to see first time winner

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 12:49 pm

The T20 World Cup will see a first time winner in New Zealand and Australia as neither teams has ever won the tournament so far.

Australia came closest in 2010, finishing runners-up.

In their head-to-head record, Australia holds a slight edge in T20 internationals.

Article continues after advertisement

They won the first T20 international ever played, won eight more against their neighbours, while New Zealand has won five, including in a Super Over.

One of the two teams will create history tomorrow when they clash in the final at 2am in Dubai.

You can watch the highlights of this match on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

[Source: t20 world cup]

