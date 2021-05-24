T20 final to see first time winner

The T20 World Cup will see a first time winner in New Zealand and Australia as neither teams has ever won the tournament so far.

Australia came closest in 2010, finishing runners-up.

In their head-to-head record, Australia holds a slight edge in T20 internationals.

They won the first T20 international ever played, won eight more against their neighbours, while New Zealand has won five, including in a Super Over.

One of the two teams will create history tomorrow when they clash in the final at 2am in Dubai.

