T20 favorites to meet tonight

The England and Australia match later tonight will be a meeting of the teams who are favorites in the T20 World Cup.

The sides are both unbeaten in Group 1 .

England have thrashed West Indies and Bangladesh, while Australia edged past South Africa before beating Sri Lanka.

England captain Eoin Morgan says it will be one of the most difficult games with Australia coming in with a very strong side.

Victory for either side would see them take a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals.