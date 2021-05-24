T20 champs West Indies falls again

Defending Men’s T20 World Cup champion West Indies are heading towards an early exit after a second successive comprehensive defeat.

West Indies were beaten last night by South Africa just three days after they were bowled out for 55 by England.

South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory in Dubai.

The South Africans were chasing 143 and they managed to post 144 runs with 10 balls to spare.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s withdrawal after refusing to take a knee.

The loss means West Indies needs to win their final three Group 1 games and hoping results go their way elsewhere if they are to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals.

They face Bangladesh in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates on Friday, while South Africa meets Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.