T20 champs on the brink of exit

[Source: t20worldcup.com]

T20 World Cup holders, Australia, sits on the brink of exit from the tournament as they face up against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

Australia will need a big win to boost its net run rate and its chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

As of now, the host nation is in third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England.

If they manage to bag a big win the fact remains that their future is beyond their control as Sunday’s match between England and Sri Lanka will play the deciding role as to who goes through.

Australia faces Afghanistan at 8 tonight.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is currently facing Ireland.