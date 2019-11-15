T10 cricket a success says Konrote

The Fiji Police team is the first winner of the T10 Bula Bash League final after beating Army in the final at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Police won with 3 for 92 while Army managed only 80 runs in 10 overs.

The Police team won by 12 runs and walked away with the $3,500 prize money.

Article continues after advertisement

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they were quite surprised with the feedback and interests in the last few weeks since they started the competition.

“When we were planning it we didn’t put too much thought into what the T10 would bring to us the primary goal was to get cricket started again and T10 was the best format for it and after the first week what we realized was that a lot of the national players especially had gone right back to the basics.”

Konrote says a few more tournaments are line up to keep their players engaged in the sport.