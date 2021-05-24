Home

Cricket

Suva women’s crowned cricket champions

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:52 pm

Suva is the new champion of the inaugural Cricket Fiji national Women’s tournament.

The capital side outclassed their opponents Moce by five wickets in the finals at Albert Park in Suva today.

Moce opted to bat first and managed 77 runs, but Suva came in with a strategy outscoring the visitors with 79 runs for the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Captain Maca Vuruna says their hard work has paid off.

“We have been working hard as a team, Ruci our coach and the manager is trying to get everybody in, in trying to give our bus fares for the girls, they are new and from different places.”

The focus now shifts to the upcoming tournament in Vanuatu in September, of which Fiji will be a part.

