Suva Warriors end Moce’s unbeaten run

Defending Easter Cricket Championship champions Suva Warriors will live to fight another day.

The Warriors ended Moce’s unbeaten run at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

Suva Warriors won by four wickets in an entertaining semifinal.

Last week Suva Warriors lost to Moce in pool play but they came with a different approach today.

Moce decided to bat first and managed 123 runs in front of hundreds of fans.

However, when it was Suva’s turn to bat, Moce fielded very well until the 16th, 17th and 18th overs where Suva managed to score a few four and six pointers.

In the 19th over Suva Warriors were trailing by 10 runs and they realized that they have a chance to defend their title so they put together a few more runs to have the game locked with 123 runs before the final over.

It was the first ball of the 20th over that saw Suva Warriors, a team made up of Police players get the all-important one run to win.

Suva Warriors will meet Suva Crusaders in the final tomorrow at 11am at Albert Park.

The Crusaders defeated Ono-I-Lau by 43 runs in another semifinal today.