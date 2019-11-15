Suva scoops Cricket Fiji Association Cup

The Suva Cricket team has scooped the Cricket Fiji Association Cup.
The capital side who were the tournament favorites defeated Ono-i-Lau in the Championship final at Albert Park yesterday.
Suva batted first with 9 for 310 runs in the full 50 overs.
Ono-i-Lau gave chase but were all out for 42 runs in the 14th over.
Suva’s Peni Dakai Jnr was named the man of the match securing 7 wickets for 10 runs.
