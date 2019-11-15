Suva out to win first Association Cup

The Suva Cricket side will need to remain focused if they want to win the Cricket Fiji Association Cup tomorrow.

Suva coach Taniela Naulivou made this observation after the capital side defeated Nadi by four wickets.

Nadi batted first for 154/10 and Suva scored 155/6.

Article continues after advertisement

Naulivou is calling on the backing of its fans to support the team as they prepare to take on Ono-I-Lau tomorrow.

“What we need now is the backing, some of the boys lost focus in that game and the middle-order batsman they added some more points and we still had four players to bat.”

Suva meets Ono-I-Lau on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.