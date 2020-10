Suva and Moce book semifinal spots

Suva and Moce have today booked their places in the Cricket Fiji Association Cup semifinals.

The capital city side batted first for 102/2 outclassing Oneata 101/10.

In another quarterfinal match today Moce beat Lakeba.

Moce managed 85/7 edging Lakeba who scored 81/10 at Albert Park in Suva.

Suva will take on yesterday’s winner Nadi while Moce faces Ono-I-Lau in the semifinals.

The winner of the Association Challenge will host the tournament next year.