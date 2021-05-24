Cricket
Suryakumar guide India to easy 6-wicket win
February 17, 2022 5:30 am
India has beaten West Indies in an easy 6-wicket win to give them a 1-nil lead in the T20I in Kolkata today.
Suryakumar Yadav starred for India and played a responsible unbeaten knock of 34 in India’s victory.
Debutant Ravi Bishnoi overcame a nervy start on debut and then let rip his wrong’uns to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Bishnoi bowled four overs full of wrong’uns, to help India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7, despite Nicholas Pooran’s half-century.
Rohit Sharma who hit 40 of the 63 runs India had scored in the powerplay.
