Suryakumar guide India to easy 6-wicket win

India has beaten West Indies in an easy 6-wicket win to give them a 1-nil lead in the T20I in Kolkata today.

Suryakumar Yadav starred for India and played a responsible unbeaten knock of 34 in India’s victory.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi overcame a nervy start on debut and then let rip his wrong’uns to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Article continues after advertisement

Bishnoi bowled four overs full of wrong’uns, to help India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7, despite Nicholas Pooran’s half-century.

Rohit Sharma who hit 40 of the 63 runs India had scored in the powerplay.