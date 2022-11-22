Sukuna Bowl starts tomorrow with cricket

Cricket will kick-off the FMF Sukuna Bowl competition tomorrow.

The match will be held at 9am at Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The netball, volleyball and football matches will be held on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Netball and volleyball is scheduled to start at 9am at the National Netball Centre.

Police and Army will clash at Bidesi Park for the football match which will commence at 3.30pm.

Three matches will be held on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium starting with the development game at 9am.

This will be followed by the rugby league match at 11am and service women’s rugby at 2 pm.

The main rugby event will kick-off at 5pm.

You can watch the football and main rugby match live on FBC Sports HD channel.

Overseas viewers will have to pay $10USD to watch the games on FBC Pop.