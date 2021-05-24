Home

Stokes cleared to join England

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 11:16 am
[Source: The Australian]

The England cricket side will be boosted with the return of Ben Stokes’ in the Ashes series against Australia.

Stokes has been added to the England squad after taking a break in July to rest his injured finger and prioritise his mental wellbeing.

The BBC reports he was given the all-clear by his consultant and the England and Wales Cricket Board following a second operation on a fractured finger.

Article continues after advertisement

He broke his left index finger while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in April and was left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, England will play Bangladesh in its second Men’s T20 World Cup Super-12 match on Thursday.

In the lone match today, Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

[Source: BBC]

