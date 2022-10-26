Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

[Source: T20WorldCup/Twitter]

Marcus Stoinis hit the second-fastest half-century in the Men’s T20 World Cup as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Stoinis smashed 59 from 18 balls as Australia reached their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth.

Charith Asalanka earlier hit 40 from 45 balls as Sri Lanka scraped to 157-6.

The win eases the pressure on holders Australia, who went into the game bottom of Group One in the Super 12s.

Stoinis sends it into the stratosphere! We can reveal that this 6 from Stoinis is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from #AUSvSL. Grab your pack from https://t.co/EaGDgPxhJN to own iconic moments from every game. pic.twitter.com/Gjgw5hWePt — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2022

It moves them up to fourth before their crucial meeting with England in Melbourne on Friday (09:00 BST).

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan at the same venue earlier on the same day (05:00).