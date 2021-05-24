Sri Lankan trio sent home from England tour

Three Sri Lankan cricketers have been sent home from their tour of England for breaching bio-secure protocols.

Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have all been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket.

It follows images, shared on social media, appearing to show the trio in Durham city centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Sri Lanka meet England in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.

Protocols are in place for the matches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sri Lanka were convincingly beaten 3-0 in the Twenty20 series which ended on Saturday.