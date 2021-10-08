Sri Lanka produce stunning run chase against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka produced a stunning run chase to beat Bangladesh by five wickets this morning in their first Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12s match.

The Sri Lankans who were chasing 172, slipped to 79-4 before Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s aggressive 53 from 31 balls put them on top.

Their 86-run stand helped Sri Lanka secure victory in front of a lively crowd in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh had earlier posted 171-4 from their 20 overs.

[Source:BBC Sport]