Cricket

Sri Lanka produce stunning run chase against Bangladesh

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:32 am
Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped Sri Lanka chase down a stiff target of 172 with five wickets and seven balls to spare. [Source:T20 World Cup]

Sri Lanka produced a stunning run chase to beat Bangladesh by five wickets this morning in their first Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12s match.

The Sri Lankans who were chasing 172, slipped to 79-4 before Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s aggressive 53 from 31 balls put them on top.

Their 86-run stand helped Sri Lanka secure victory in front of a lively crowd in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Article continues after advertisement

Bangladesh had earlier posted 171-4 from their 20 overs.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

[Source:BBC Sport]

