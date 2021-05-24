Home

Cricket

Sri Lanka out for another win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 28, 2021 4:13 pm
[Source: NDTV Sports]

Sri Lanka will be out for its second win in the ICC T20 Men’s Super-12 tomorrow.

The side won three of matches in Round 1 to top their group, but lost to Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage opener.

Australia on the other hand comes into the match having beaten South Africa in its first Super 12 match.

Article continues after advertisement

Sri Lanka will give Australia a good run for their money, testing the Aussies batting order with likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga in their ranks.

Meanwhile Australia have top bowlers to their disposal and in Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa who are well-rounded attack.

The match will kick-off at 2am tomorrow.

