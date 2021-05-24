South Africa, West Indies out for first win

South Africa and West Indies will hope to open their account in the 2021 T20 World Cup when they lock horns in their second match of tournament tonight.

Both South Africa and West Indies began their campaign with defeats.

England now tops group 1, while SA is in fourth place with a better point difference of -0.253 while WI is in sixth with -3.970.

In Group 2, Afghanistan moves to the top of the points table, after a whopping Scotland with a margin of 130 runs to start their campaign in the Super 12 stages on a rousing note.

The match will kick-off at 10pm.