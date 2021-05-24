South Africa beats New Zealand to draw in two-Test series

South Africa beat New Zealand by 198 runs on the final day in Canterbury to draw the two-Test series 1-1.

Chasing a world-record 426 for victory, the Black Caps resumed on 94-4 and were bowled out for 227 just after tea.

An unbeaten knock of 136 by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and a quick-fire 47 from Kagiso Rabada had seen South Africa declare on 354-9 in their second innings and set the platform for victory.

Fast bowler Rabada, who had removed both New Zealand openers on day four, ended with match figures of 8-106 and was named man of the match.

South Africa had lost the first Test by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch – their second-worst Test defeat – and New Zealand only needed to draw in Canterbury to complete their first Test series win over the Proteas.

The result leaves holders New Zealand sixth in the World Test Championship table, with South Africa fourth.