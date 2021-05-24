South Africa beat Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup

South Africa escape with a hard-fought 32-run victory over a gallant Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Dunedin.

A brilliant spell from Ayabonga Khaka helped South Africa catch-up and secure the win.

Khaka’s match-winning spell of 4/32 included three wickets in nine balls as she put the clamps on Bangladesh’s batting line-up and ensured her side were able to defend their total of 207.

Openers Shamima Sultana (28) and Sharmin Akhter (34) had given Bangladesh a perfect start as they reached 69 without loss, but Khaka’s timely intervention reduced the score to 72/3 in quick succession as the required rate continued to rise.

[Source: icc-cricket.com]