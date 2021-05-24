Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Sour start for White Ferns in World Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 11:15 pm
Chinelle Henry of the West Indies Team. [Source: Photo Sport]

New Zealand’s White Ferns suffered defeat on the bat of West Indies in the opening night of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Sophie Devin’s 108 led the New Zealand chase of 260, only to fall short by three runs in the final over.

The White Ferns chase got off to the worst possible start as Suzie Bates was run out for three backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

Article continues after advertisement

The White Ferns still needed 45 with under six overs remaining as Jess Kerr strode to the crease, but she and Katey Martin were superb in the final overs, with the White Ferns needing just six off the last over.

But Deandra Dottin stepped in to bowl her first over of the match in the last, and picked up both established batters in the first four deliveries, before number 11 Fran Jonas was run out off the penultimate delivery, handing the West Indies a three-run victory.

[Source: 1news.co.nz]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.