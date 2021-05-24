Sour start for White Ferns in World Cup

New Zealand’s White Ferns suffered defeat on the bat of West Indies in the opening night of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Sophie Devin’s 108 led the New Zealand chase of 260, only to fall short by three runs in the final over.

The White Ferns chase got off to the worst possible start as Suzie Bates was run out for three backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

The White Ferns still needed 45 with under six overs remaining as Jess Kerr strode to the crease, but she and Katey Martin were superb in the final overs, with the White Ferns needing just six off the last over.

But Deandra Dottin stepped in to bowl her first over of the match in the last, and picked up both established batters in the first four deliveries, before number 11 Fran Jonas was run out off the penultimate delivery, handing the West Indies a three-run victory.

[Source: 1news.co.nz]