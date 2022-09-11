Slim advantage for England over South Africa

Five wickets for Ollie Robinson [Source: England Cricket/Twitter]

New Zealand 12 – 5 England hold a narrow advantage over South Africa in the third and final Test after 17 wickets fell on a day that began with cricket paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A minute’s silence was observed at The Oval and was followed by the crowd joining in the singing of God Save The King.

Sustained applause had barely ended when Ollie Robinson bowled Dean Elgar, setting the seamer on the way to 5-49.

With Stuart Broad also claiming 4-41, South Africa were bowled out for 118 in only 36.2 overs, something of a recovery from their earlier 36-6.

The series is level at 1-1 after an innings victory apiece in the opening two Tests.