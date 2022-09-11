Second win for Fiji Cricket

[Source: ICC via Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji cricket team is levelled with Vanuatu in the Men’s T20 East Asia World Cup qualifier.

Fiji shot to the top after recording its second win, beating Samoa by three wickets.

Samoa scored 142 runs in the first innings while Fiji gave chase and scored 145 runs with only two balls remaining in the second innings.

Metuisela Beitaki managed to hit a six in 19.4 overs to clinch the win.

Peni Volavola was again named the man of the match recording back to back half centuries.